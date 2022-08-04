FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into what caused a stroller to catch fire in the stairwell of a Fall River apartment building Wednesday evening.

Nathan Justa, who lives nearby, told 12 News he booked it down the street to the nearby fire station after he noticed flames shooting from the windows of the Globe Street triple-decker.

Acting District Fire Chief David Jennings said firefighters arrived to find a woman holding a young child trapped on the fire escape.

Courtesy: Nathan Justa

Jennings believes the tenants were forced to evacuate to the roof because the fire was blocking the stairwell.

The woman and child were quickly brought to safety while firefighters knocked down the flames in the stairwell. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another woman who lives on the third floor said she and her young daughter were both sound asleep, but woke up once the fire alarm started going off.

That’s when she opened her apartment door and saw her stroller on fire in the hallway.

“I grabbed my daughter and ran out of the building,” she recalled. “I looked back behind me and [the flames were] already up to the ceiling.”

The woman tells 12 News she’s unsure how her stroller ended up in the hallway, adding that she was waiting for her parents to return it to her.

Jennings said the building isn’t a total loss, though two of the units sustained smoke damage.

But the woman claims her apartment was destroyed.

“I can’t fathom this,” she said through tears. “It’s demolished … Everything is gone.”

The woman and her daughter are spending the next few days at a nearby hotel, but she’s not sure whether her apartment will be inhabitable by the time she checks out.

“What happens now? I have no idea,” she said. “I don’t know what to do.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Police confirmed Thursday that the possibility of arson has not yet been ruled out.