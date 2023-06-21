TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A local synagogue’s security cameras caught a hooded man vandalizing the building in the middle of the day.

Taunton police say the suspect spray-painted swastikas and other hateful language on the Winthrop Street synagogue around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

12 News obtained screenshots from the security footage of the suspect. The person appears to be holding a can of spray-paint and wearing black clothing, sunglasses and a mask.

(Story continues below slideshow.)

Rabbi Colman Reaboi of the Congregation Agudath Achim said in their 115 year history, they’ve never dealt with an antisemitic incident like this one: “It’s very disappointing that we have finally become a statistic, a statistic of hate an antisemitism that is growing in this state but also in this country.”

Reaboi told 12 News a bat mitzvah went on as scheduled on Friday, and he’s proud of his congregation for continuing to celebrate.

“It certainly made us angry, but in the end, it really made us more resolute,” he said. “We had a wonderful Sabbath service and we celebrated with the young girl. It was a good feeling. In the face of hate, we went on, and that’s an important thing that we strive to do.”

Michael Novick, co-chair of the synagogue’s board of directors, said the board has reached out to both the Anti-Defamation League and the Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP).

“They’ve been corresponding with me and some other board members just to offer their support and to hopefully offer up some training and educational and support materials in the next few weeks,” Novick explained.

The CJP, according to Novick, specifically helps synagogues navigate how to respond to these kinds of incidents and offers guidance on strengthening precautions. They also offer grants to help congregations enhance their security.

Reaboi and Novick agreed there’s been one positive thing to come out of this incident: “There’s been messages of support from as far away as North Carolina,” Novick said. “That’s gratifying.”

Taunton police said they also responded Friday to a home on Everett Street. A vehicle and a recycling bin there were spray-painted with homophobic and racist graffiti. Officers noted the handwriting in both incidents looked similar.

“Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement.

“No resident of our community should be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome or intimidated because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other demographic classification” he added.

Right now, the investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Taunton police said they will work with the district attorney to prosecute whoever is responsible.