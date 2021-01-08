Catholic diocese of Fall River releases names of credibly accused priests

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River has released a list of 75 clergy credibly or publicly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese in a statement Thursday said more than three-quarters of the names released by the diocese have already been made public through previous announcements from the church, media reports, or other means.

There are currently no priests in ministry who have been credibly accused.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha said he was profoundly sorry for any abuse perpetrated by priests within this diocese and is working to make sure it never happens again.

Providence

