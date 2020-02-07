Cat shot, paralyzed by BB gun in Fall River; Owner seeks answers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River woman was forced to put her cat down after someone shot it with a BB gun and paralyzed it, Eyewitness News has learned.

Shelly Borges said on Tuesday afternoon, she noticed that her cat, Wolf, hadn’t been inside in a while.

When she went to investigate, she found Wolf, 10, unable to move.

“I found him by the side of my pool,” she said.

Borges said she waited a few hours hoping he would recover, and when he didn’t she rushed him to her veterinarian.

The veterinarian took several X-Rays, which Borges said revealed her cat had been shot in the spine with a BB gun and paralyzed him.

Courtesy: Shelly Borges

Ultimately, Borges said she had to put him down.

“The last couple of days have been extremely sad,” Borges said. “Heartbreaking, tragic, then it just became overwhelming.”

Borges said when her veterinarian told her Wolf had been shot with a BB gun, it didn’t surprise her. She tells Eyewitness News she’s had pets shot at before.

“There are also BB holes inside the cover of the pool,” Borges said. “Little, plastic pellets all over.”

Police said another neighborhood cat was shot and killed back in January.

Borges said she’s less concerned about the mess left behind, but more about what could happen next.

“This is not just my cat, this had been my dog, other cats, property damage, and who knows if there are little kids on the street and they end up targeting them,” Borges said.

Police said they are looking into what happened, but right now they need solid evidence.

Borges hopes anyone who may have that evidence will hand it over to investigators.