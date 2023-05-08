ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Attleboro business early Monday morning.

The clerk at Irving Gas 466 on Washington Street reported just before 4 a.m. that he was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

The pair showed the clerk a gun and demanded money, also taking cigarettes, a lighter tray, and rolling papers. They then ran off towards Newport Avenue and police say they believe the suspects got into a car.

One of the suspects is a Hispanic male and was wearing grey sweatpants and a black hoodie. Police described the second suspect as a Black male wearing a black ski mask and brown Timberland boots.