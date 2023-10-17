SOMERSET, Mass (WPRI) — The Somerset Fire Department warning the public to check their carbon monoxide detectors after a scare on Brayton Point Road.

“It’s a matter of life or death,” Somerset Fire Capt. William Rodriques said.

On Sept. 16, crews went into the home of an elderly resident and detected high readings of carbon monoxide. They found a car running in the garage with the doors closed, according to Rodriques.

“The car had been running for potentially up to four hours,” Rodriques told 12 News.

While the woman is expected to be fine, Rodriques said it’s an important reminder to install carbon monoxide detectors and check to make sure they’re working properly.

“This woman could’ve passed away if she didn’t have those detectors,” he added.

Rodriques warned that CO exposure is more likely during the winter months, when people are using gas furnaces or heaters.

“We’re coming into that time where you change your batteries. We recommend it twice a year, when we set the clocks ahead and set them back,” Rodriques said of carbon monoxide detectors.

“Generally, the life span of a CO detector is 10 years, so if you’re coming up to that time, it’s time to change it,” he continued.

The fire department has implemented its “Somerset Cares” program, which provides medical assistance and supplies such as carbon monoxide detectors for free.

“The program is established generally for the elderly or anyone else in town that needs assistance either installing detectors or putting them in the right location, or even just acquiring the detectors,” Rodriques explained.

The goal, he said, is to ensure that each member of the community has the proper household safety tools.

Visit the town’s website to learn more about the program and how to participate.