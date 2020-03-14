Car stolen out of Coventry found in Westport; two people arrested

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police in Westport arrested two people early Friday morning after discovering the vehicle they were in was reported stolen out of Coventry.

The Westport Police Department said an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle in the area of Drift Road and, when he looked up the vehicle’s registration, learned it was reported stolen.

The officer then began following the car to a driveway on Old County Road, where he ordered the driver to get out of the car.

The driver, Shaun McGoran, 40, of West Warwick, took off running soon after getting out of the vehicle but was later apprehended.

Police said they found burglarious tools, including lock picking sets, bobby pins, keys and lock-picking devices, inside the vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle, Samatha Botelho, 24, of Fall River, was also ordered to get out of the car. Police arrested Botelho after finding drug paraphernalia and suspected crack cocaine where she had been sitting.

Police said McGoran eventually confessed to stealing the vehicle. He’s charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, making of burglarious instruments, failure to stop/identify himself to police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Botelho was charged with possession of cocaine.