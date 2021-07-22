Car slams into Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a house in Attleboro early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near the intersection of West Street and Ashton Road.

The car ended up on its roof and there was a lot of damage to the porch, roof, and side of the home.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to get a woman out of the car, but said she was conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital.

The fire chief says no one inside the home was hurt.

No word yet as to what led to the crash.

