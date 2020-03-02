Car hits Rehoboth social club building

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Somehow, a Hyundai sedan ended up on a concrete-inlaid front porch of a Rehoboth social club’s building Sunday evening.

The town’s fire department posted photos of the car with its rear bumper in the air, butted up against a window and loosened siding of the Holy Ghost Brotherhood building on Broad Street.

The vehicle was safely removed, the fire department said in a later update, the people inside were checked out and cleared by an ambulance crew, and the building was deemed safe by the town’s building inspector.

It’s not clear if the driver careened off the road, rear-end first, to end up astride the porch, or if the driver gunned the engine in reverse by mistake.