SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

The crash is at the railroad crossing on Newman Avenue.

According to a tweet from Seekonk police, there are no injuries reported. However, they said traffic is being detoured away from the area.

Please be advised that Newman Avenue in the area of the rail road crossing is blocked due to a crash, car vs train. No injuries reported. Traffic is being detoured away from the area. pic.twitter.com/2UfKQ6S4pj — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) December 18, 2019

