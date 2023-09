NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — A road is closed in Norfolk after a car appears to have smashed into a utility pole, snapping wires and ending up on its roof.

Police said the single-car accident happened on Rockwood Road in front of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The road is closed between Bardman Street and Cleveland Street, Norfolk Police posted on Facebook Friday morning.

They said no one was injured in the crash.

Courtesy: Norfolk Police Dept.

