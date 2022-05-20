WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Nike Factory Store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets Friday evening.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the driver was backing out of a parking space at the time. The driver reversed through the store’s front window and into the building.

The store was open at the time, though McGrath said no employees or customers were injured.

The police chief said the driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution, adding that none of them suffered serious injuries.

Wrentham Deputy Fire Chief Bob Maduskuie is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“The first report we got was that there was multiple people trapped under the car,” he said. “Luckily, that wasn’t the case.”

Maduskuie said an inspector has determined the building is still structurally sound.

“Luckily it missed the support columns in front of the mall,” he explained.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine exactly what happened. No charges have been filed at this time.