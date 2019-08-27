Car crashes through Mansfield hair salon

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of a Mansfield hair salon is thankful her business was closed Monday when a car careened through the wall and into the building.

Around noon Monday, the Mansfield Fire Department said an elderly driver crashed into Amore Hair Design on Fowler Street.

MPD and MFD are currently on scene at 1 Fowler St. for a vehicle that drove into the building. No injuries reported and, fortunately, Amore Hair Design is closed on Monday. Mansfield Fire Department MA Posted by Mansfield, MA Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

The owner, Alysha Cornetta, said she was stunned to see the damage, adding that she had just opened her salon earlier this year.

Thankfully, her business is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, meaning no one was inside.

“We could have had clients in the salon chairs, we could have had clients in the shampoo chairs checking out. She came in right where the main focus of our business is. So it could have been really bad,” she said.

Cornetta said the car’s impact destroyed her entire styling station. Her chair, where she would’ve been working on a client if the salon was open, ended up smashed against the wall. Her mirror completely shattered and her tools were in pieces scattered among the debris.

Cornetta said she is looking into finding a temporary space for her business to work out of until the damage is repaired.

Mansfield Building Inspector Lee Day said he’s “amazed” no one was killed in the crash.

“It was quite an impact,” Day said.