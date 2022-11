FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River business was damaged Wednesday after a vehicle crashed through the front of the building.

The car could be seen almost fully inside Daou Tesoro’s Supermarket on President Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured, but eyewitnesses told 12 News they saw the driver being transported from the scene.

Fall River police have not yet released official information on the incident.