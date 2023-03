MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Mansfield on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said one of the cars veered off the road and crashed into trees on I-95 South just before 9:30 a.m. MassDOT said it happened in the area of Exit 10.

Police told 12 News the right lane and the right breakdown lane are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.