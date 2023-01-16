SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.

Police said a 19-year-old was driving down Taunton Avenue when his car veered off the road and into the side of the building.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The crash left gaping hole in the side of the dealership, which police said has yet to officially open for business, and damaged several parked cars in the lot.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police, though the cause remains under investigation.

Police said the driver will likely be charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.