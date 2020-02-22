Car crashes into Plainville laundromat, injures employee

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A car crashed through the front of a Plainville laundromat Saturday morning after police say the driver accidentally accelerated instead of hitting the break.

Police identified the driver as a 85-year-old woman. They said she was not injured in the crash, but an employee suffered minor injuries. That person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Plainville police posted photos of the crash to their official Facebook page. The car was lodged halfway inside Bubble King Car Wash and Laundromat after smashing through a large window.

Police did not say if the driver would be cited.