Car crashes into Plainville laundromat, injures employee

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A car crashed through the front of a Plainville laundromat Saturday morning after police say the driver accidentally accelerated instead of hitting the break.

Police identified the driver as a 85-year-old woman. They said she was not injured in the crash, but an employee suffered minor injuries. That person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Plainville police posted photos of the crash to their official Facebook page. The car was lodged halfway inside Bubble King Car Wash and Laundromat after smashing through a large window.

Police did not say if the driver would be cited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com