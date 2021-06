SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital after crashing his car into a home on Newman Avenue in the area of Gammino Pond Preserve.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials said no occupants of the home were injured, but the house itself sustained significant damage.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story and will continue to be updated both online and on-the-air.