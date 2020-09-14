Car crashes into front of Dartmouth Town Hall

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 77-year-old Dartmouth woman suffered minor injuries after crashing into the front of Dartmouth Town Hall Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to the town hall around 10:45 a.m. and saw a 2020 Subaru Forester resting against the front of the building.

The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the structural integrity of the building will be evaluated, though it did not appear to have sustained any major damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.