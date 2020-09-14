Car crashes into front of Dartmouth Town Hall

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 77-year-old Dartmouth woman suffered minor injuries after crashing into the front of Dartmouth Town Hall Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to the town hall around 10:45 a.m. and saw a 2020 Subaru Forester resting against the front of the building.

The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the structural integrity of the building will be evaluated, though it did not appear to have sustained any major damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour