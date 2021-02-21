Car crashes into front of coffee shop, business remains open

Photo courtesy: George Abboud

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Most coffee shops have a drive-thru option, however workers at the Coffee Connection in North Attleboro were surprised when a car reportedly crashed into the front of the store Saturday night.

Manager George Abboud said he was shocked to find glass shattered across the entrance to his business. The entryway structure was found mangled and the car responsible was nowhere in sight.

“I was contacted around 9 o’clock, I came here, talked to the police,” Abboud said. “Honestly the last thing that we needed. But accidents happen so I rushed in and saw what happened and actually kind of handled the situation pretty quickly. I had people come in this morning and clean it up and the building inspector came in and let us open, so I’m really thankful for that.”

While some loyal customers heard of the incident on social media, others didn’t even notice the damage from the drive-thru line. Everyone was just grateful of no disruption to their routine.

Abboud said he gave surveillance video from these cameras to North Attleboro Police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

