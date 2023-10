ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A late night car crash is under investigation in Attleboro.

Around 11 p.m., crews were called to I-95 North between exits 2 and 4 after a vehicle appeared to have gone off the road, crash into the trees and went down an embankment.

A 12 News crew on scene saw an ambulance transporting someone from the scene.

Right now, no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.