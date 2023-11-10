SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Swansea home Friday night.

The Swansea Fire Department tells 12 News the car was driving down Bark Street when it swerved to avoid another vehicle. The car then left the roadway, crossed through the front yard and slammed into side of the home.

An elderly woman was sitting in her living room when the car crashed through the wall and pushed her chair forward, according to the fire department.

The fire department said the was able to get out of her chair and walk away. Both the driver and woman were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Courtesy: Swansea Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Swansea Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Swansea Fire Department)