ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Capron Park Zoo officials said one of their fennec foxes has died.

Fezz had just turned 12 years old, the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The zoo said Fezz had been suffering from age-related arthritis and his health was in decline despite “excellent veterinary care,” leading them to make the “very difficult but compassionate decision” to euthanize him.

Fezz came to the zoo to become a companion for Hannah, their female fennec fox. Hannah has been adjusting well to the loss, but workers will continue to closely monitor her, according to the zoo.

“Fezz was an amazing ambassador for his species and will be incredibly missed,” the zoo wrote.

Fennec foxes can live up to 14 years in captivity and about 10 years in the wild, according to National Geographic.