Candidate says she was hurt during scuffle at Trump rally in New Bedford

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this September 2020 photo, an electric fence surrounds a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in John Oliveira’s yard in New Bedford, Mass. Oliveira said he installed the fence to protect his sign after several were stolen from his lawn during the summer. (John Oliveira via AP)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate in Massachusetts who confronted two women at a Columbus Day rally in support of President Donald Trump says she was kicked in the head and fractured a leg bone during a scuffle.

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democrat U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, said Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened.

Video of the confrontation taken by a bystander shows Campbell arguing and scuffling with the women.

At one point, Campbell walks toward the women as they back away before they appear to push each other and fall to the ground.

New Bedford police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

