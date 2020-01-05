Calling hours announced for Somerset fire chief

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Somerset Fire Chief Scott Jepson who died suddenly this week.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, Jepson was found in his home Thursday afternoon suffering from an injury.

Jepson, 54, was immediately transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 27-year veteran of the force leaves behind a wife and son.

According to his obituary, calling hours will be held at Hathaway Community Home for Funerals in Somerset on January 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held January 9 at St. Thomas More Church in Somerset at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Nathan Slade Cemetery in Somerset.