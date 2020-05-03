Call for independent investigation into detainee incident at Bristol County jail

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — ICE is investigating a violent incident at the Bristol County jail that sent three detainees to the hospital and left a unit uninhabitable. But political leaders and advocates are calling for an independent investigation.

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and ICE detainee advocates are blaming each other for Friday’s altercation, while Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy says he wants to ensure it never happens again.

“The stories that have come forth are extremely concerning. We need to understand what happened and what transpired so we can make sure that the health and safety of everybody inside that facility are protected, that they’re protected particularly in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.”

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said $25,000 worth of damage was caused by detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center after refusing to get tested for COVID-19.

Hodgson said he’s open to an independent investigation, but if it’s for a political agenda, he’s not interested.

“That depends who the investigators are, if it’s people like Joe Kennedy probably not.”

The sheriff’s office said the 26 detainees are now in isolation, moved to single cells pending disciplinary action, criminal charges and COVID-19 testing.

Attorney Ira Alkalay represents four of them and tells Eyewitness News, all 26 are civil detainees and not being held on criminal charges. He said when he tried to visit his clients Saturday night he was turned away, but was able to reach two by phone.

“They have not been tested for coronavirus. I believe that hey were correct that this was all a ruse by the sheriff to try to create a situation that paints these civil detainees in the most negative possible light to try to take the legs out of a federal lawsuit that he is losing.”

Last month, a federal judge released dozens of detainees from Bristol County due to coronavirus concerns. Sheriff Hodgson said the jail has had no positive coronavirus cases.

“Some got out, some didn’t, the more they could create another situation that might get them before the Federal Judge the better it is for them and they could get a second shot at trying to get out. That’s what they been doing, it’s all a game,” Hodgson said.

According to the sheriff, video captured the incident and that video is currently under review as evidence. He said it will be released after the investigation and says criminal charges are likely to follow with arraignments done by video. He also expects an update on Monday.