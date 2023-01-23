BOSTON (WPRI) — Caesars Entertainment, the nation’s largest casino company, is planning on opening a sportsbook facility in Raynham.

The 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook would be located in Raynham Park.

The facility would be one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the country, according to Caesars.

“Raynham Park is in an excellent location in southeast Massachusetts and will be one of just a few retail sports betting locations in the Commonwealth,” Caesars Digital President Eric Hession said. “It’s great to partner with the Carney family, which has a long history in the community and an exciting vision for a tremendous sports entertainment and pari-mutuel simulcasting facility.”

The current plan is to open a temporary sportsbook inside the current simulcasting facility before moving into the larger space. That plan is pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

“Caesars Sportsbook is the strongest retail sports gaming brand in the industry and we are extremely proud to announce our partnership,” Ranyham Park owner Chris Carney said. “Our sportsbook will be one of the largest sports gaming destinations not only in Massachusetts, but in the United States.”

In addition to the in-person facility, Caesars Sportsbook plans to launch on desktop and in the app store for iOS and Android devices.

Caesars Sportsbook is expected to open in the spring.