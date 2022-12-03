NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Buy Black NB hosted a holiday market Saturday, featuring a diverse group of vendors from around Southern Massachusetts.

The Founder and Director of Buy Black NB, Justina Perry, says 17 Black owned businesses were included in the event, which took place inside the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

“For so many businesses this is where they make the bulk of their income…so these vendors are super grateful for every customer they connect with,” said Perry.

People shopping at the event were also treated to live music and a visit from Black Santa.

“We have Black Santa here for free kids’ photos…I think that true representation is important, I know a lot of kids come in and are really excited to see him,” said Perry.

Perry also says Buy Black NB will be hosting a professional networking event on Wednesday, December 7th.

More information on Buy Black NB can be found by going to their website.