NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved guinea hogs.

The zoo said 14-year-old Gladys recently passed away.

“From her gentle snorts to her playful antics, she captured the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her,” the zoo wrote in a social media post. “Gladys was quite the ‘attention hog,’ always demanding love and affection from everyone.”

One of Gladys’ keepers described her as “…a smart old lady who will forever be in our hearts.”

(Courtesy: Buttonwood Park Zoo)

