Buttonwood Park Zoo mourning loss of Amy the black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The staff at Buttonwood Park Zoo regretfully announced Monday the passing of their “little princess” — a 21-year-old black bear named Amy.

Amy was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease last November and the zoo’s veterinarians helped her control the condition through medical therapy and a specialized diet. But when she stopped eating and responding to the treatment, the zoo made the difficult decision to have her humanely euthanized.

“One of the most challenging parts of working in a zoo is the end-of-life decisions we need to make with our animals,” Buttonwood Park Zoo Director Keith Lovett said in a statement. “We approach many aspects of these decisions on a scientific level, but at the end of the day, we have strong emotional connections with these animals and having to say goodbye is incredibly difficult.”

Amy came to the zoo in 2000 with two other black bears, Ursula and Toby. She was the smallest of the three and more shy than her companions, the zoo said, and she was nicknamed the “little princess” because of her daintiness.

Her longtime keepers said they’ll remember her as a sweet, calm and gentle bear.

“She would gently take her favorite treats – like blackberries, jelly and honey – even in the fall, when the bears are extra hungry,” Senior Zookeeper Kristy Kaeterle said. “And when she painted, she would make the most perfect little paw prints.”

American black bears are the smallest species in North America, according to the zoo. They range from 200 to 600 pounds and have an average life expectancy of 20 years.