Buttonwood Park Zoo asking for donations amid pandemic

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is asking for the publics’s help during these unprecendented times.

The zoo closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and, as of April 21, the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said the zoo had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in income.

Now, they’re asking for donations to meet their goal by May 5.

Members of the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said three donors have challenged the zoo to raise $30,000 in 30 days.

If they do, the donors will match every donation dollar-for-dollar.

Throughout the closure, Buttonwood Park Zoo has been offering virtual keeper chats.

“While we have pivoted to a robust schedule of online programming to stay engaged with our audience and continue our mission, these virtual efforts contribute no revenue to our operations,” the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said in a statement.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online.

