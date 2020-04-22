12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Buttonwood Park Zoo asking for donations amid pandemic

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grace, Buttonwood Park Zoo Bison

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is asking for the publics’s help during these unprecendented times.

The zoo closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and, as of April 21, the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said the zoo had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in income.

Now, they’re asking for donations to meet their goal by May 5.

Members of the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said three donors have challenged the zoo to raise $30,000 in 30 days.

If they do, the donors will match every donation dollar-for-dollar.

Throughout the closure, Buttonwood Park Zoo has been offering virtual keeper chats.

“While we have pivoted to a robust schedule of online programming to stay engaged with our audience and continue our mission, these virtual efforts contribute no revenue to our operations,” the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society said in a statement.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com