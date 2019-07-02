Burglary parolee accused of committing another burglary

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who was on parole after burglary convictions is now charged with breaking into a Westport home and stealing jewelry.

A Blossom Road resident contacted Westport police around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, saying her house had been broken into. Responding officers found several rooms had been rifled through and about $4,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen.

A Fall River man unrelated to the Blossom Road incident reported to police that his moped had been stolen. He’d allowed Raymond Bertrand, 58, to borrow it, but when Bertrand returned to Fall River, he told the moped’s owner he had to hide it—behind the event venue White’s of Westport, in fact—because he’d just broken into homes in Westport.

Police soon located the moped, a helmet, some of the suspected stolen property, and even prescription bottles with the victim’s name on it.

The next day, Bertrand’s parole officer contacted the Westport detective handling the case to say Bertrand had violated his curfew and they’d taken him into custody. In his possession was a bag of jewelry matching the description of the stolen goods, police said.

Bertrand has three prior convictions for breaking and entering, according to Westport Police Det. Sgt. Christopher Dunn, and is being held at the Bristol County House of Correction for violating the terms of his parole.