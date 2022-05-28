TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An early morning fire is under investigation in Taunton.

Crews were called to a building on Spring Lane around 4 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Sylvia, he says there was smoke initially coming from the first floor, but then spread to the back of the building.

Around 7 a.m., a 12 News videographer on scene saw heavy flames coming from the building.

Sylvia said about 40 people came out of the building, but said police do not have a record of how many people may have been living there.

There were no injuries reported and there is no word yet on a cause.