NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews battled an early morning fire Saturday on South Second Street in New Bedford.

“When we arrived, this building was fully involved,” said New Bedford Fire Chief, Scott Kruger. “There were flames from the basement all the way to the roof…the building actually collapsed in a short amount of time.”

Kruger also says the building had been under renovation, so no one was inside at the time of the fire.

One firefighter had to be brought to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, but is expected to be released today.