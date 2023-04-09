NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Sunday, fire crews in North Attleboro spent more than three hours battling a brush fire that spread over ten acres.

North Attleboro Fire Chief, Chris Coleman, said they were initially called to Wild Acres Road around 11:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of smoke coming from the woods nearby. Coleman said his crew was able to locate the source and began transporting equipment deeper into the woods.

“The challenge was getting lines out there, our lines are only so long,” said Coleman. “As we made our way in the fire progressed even more and it hit some pines and started to spread at a rapid pace, at that point we called in for additional resources.”

Coleman said that around 11 other communities were called in for assistance.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.