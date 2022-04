ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro on Sunday afternoon.

12 News viewers sent in photos of the scene through Report-It showing traffic backed up as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing news story and will be updated both online and on-the-air.