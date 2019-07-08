Bruschi on stroke: We immediately knew what was happening

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Tedy Bruschi, former NFL player, and current ESPN analyst, talks with reporters during the ESPN media availablility in the Empire West Ballroom, at Super Bowl XLVIII Media Center at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 28, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — Tedy Bruschi said he is doing much better after suffering a stroke last week.

The former Patriots linebacker posted an update on his Instagram account Monday morning.

He said on the morning of July 4th he lost use of his left arm and also noticed he was slurring his speech. He said his wife also noticed his face was drooping.

Knowing all of these to be signs of stroke, Bruschi said he callled 911 immediately.

“Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better,” Bruschi said.

The retired football star suffered his first stroke in 2005 at the age of 31. Since then, he and his wife founded Tedy’s Team, a non-profit which aims to bring attention to the warning signs and symptoms if stroke.