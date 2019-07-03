Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter dies at 62

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter has died at the age of 62, City Councilor Jean Bradley Derenoncourt said Wednesday.

City Councilor Timothy Cruise told Eyewitness News Carpenter was on his way to a school event Wednesday morning and was found in the parking lot.

While the exact cause of his death is unclear at this time, cruise said Carpenter had been dealing with heart problems and his death could be related to those issues.

Carpenter lived in Brockton for 32 years and served as the city’s mayor since 2013. He also served four years as the Ward 5 representative on the Brockton School Committee, according to the city’s website.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker sent condolences to Carpenter’s family on Twitter, saying, Carpenter was “a deeply committed public servant who was dedicated to improving the lives of his neighbors.”

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell also sent his regards.

“There was no greater champion of the City of Champions,” Mitchell said in a Facebook post. “He loved Brockton and skillfully poured himself into the work of creating an opportunity for every one of its residents.”