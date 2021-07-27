Police ID suspect in shooting at New Bedford basketball tournament

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brockton man in connection with a shooting at Monte’s Park in New Bedford over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital.

Shane Sims, 27, is wanted on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to police.

On Saturday, police responded to the park around 6 p.m. where a heavily attended basketball tournament was taking place. After the shooting, organizers shut down the tournament for the day.

Sims has previous convictions for firearm possession and narcotics distribution, police noted, and he currently has an open case in Brockton District Court for unarmed robbery and assault.

Anyone with knowledge of Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300, or leave an anonymous tip using extension 1.