BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man and his son were arrested after investigators found seven ghost guns and dozens of large-capacity feeding devices in their Brockton home last week, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Detectives raided their Moraine Street home last Friday. Police said the detectives found seven completed ghost guns, 32 large-capacity feeding devices, dozens of rounds of ammunition and numerous firearms parts.

The detectives also found 834 grams of fentanyl and various materials commonly used for in the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Shem Khattiya, 38, is facing a slew of charges, including 29 counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

His son, 20-year-old Nathen Khattiya, has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation into fentanyl distribution across Plymouth County.