DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Inmates at the Bristol County House of Correction will be charged about 12% less for commissary goods starting in mid-July, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissary is a small convenience store inside a correctional facility where inmates can use money from their accounts to purchase snacks and personal items outside of the basic necessities provided to them. Commissary products are sold at a markup, with the extra cost going into a fund for inmate services.

“I heard it over and over again on the campaign trail talking to folks around Bristol County that the commissary prices were too high,” Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said in a statement. “Inmates echoed that when I got here and started meeting with them to hear their concerns.”

In response to the concerns, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office negotiated an agreement with the Keefe Commissary Network to reduce the markup on commissary items from 31.75% to 20%.

Heroux also said he recently directed the BCSO to add shower sandals to the list of standard goods issued to inmates upon admission, calling it “unconscionable” that they were previously only available for purchase at the commissary.

The money used to purchase these sandals will come from the inmate services fund financed by the markup on commissary items. Heroux said the fund’s accumulated balance is “roughly $1.5 million.”