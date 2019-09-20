1  of  2
Freetown man dies from EEE, health department confirms

BOSTON (WPRI) — A second person has died in Massachusetts from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, state health officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

The health department said a man in his 70s from Bristol County died from the disease. He was the state’s 10th human case of EEE and the second death. A Fairhaven woman died last month.

The Town of Freetown Board of Health confirmed the recent victim is from the town.

“Our most sincere sympathy, thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim, to their family and their loved ones,” the board of health said in a release.

State health officials said a Plymouth County man in his 50s is the state’s second case of West Nile Virus.

There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts, the health department said.

A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

The Freetown Board of Health urged residents to be vigilant while outdoors and offered the following advice:

  • Use bug spray with DEET
  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Drain standing water on your property
  • Fix screens on windows and doors

