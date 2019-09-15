Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identifies shooting victim

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Fall River Friday night.

Investigators say Eric Voshell, 39, of Oak Buffs, Mass. was the man shot and killed outside of JC’s Cafe.

Around 10:15 Friday night, police were called to the 1000 block of Bedford Street for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

When they arrived, they found Voshell suffering from serious injuries and rushed him to Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital were he was later pronounced deceased.

Two other victims, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man were also taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both of those victims are currently in stable condition.

Fall River Major Crimes Division, Bristol County State Police Detectives and Homicide Unit prosecutors are continuing to investigate this deadly shooting.