Bristol County DA’s Office identifies victim in deadly stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has identified the woman who died after being stabbed Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Attleboro police received several 911 calls about an incident outside a home on Leroy Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, severely bleeding from apparent stab wounds.

Duphily was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Another victim, who investigators are only identifying as a 20-year-old woman, was treated for minor injures at the hospital and has since been released.

Right now, there is no person of interest in custody and the incident remains under investigation.