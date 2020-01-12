Bristol County DA: Two arrested in Fall River deadly stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a two suspects in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Fall River Saturday morning.

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, was arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night. He is being charged with murder.

A second suspect, Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, was also arrested and charged with accessory to murder-after the fact.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Fall River police were called to the parking lot of a housing complex at 2000 Bay Rd. for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, first responders found the victim, identified as Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River, in the parking lot and rushed him to St. Anne’s Hospital.

Vieira was then taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died later in the day.

Silva is being held in jail until his arraignment in Fall River District Court Monday morning. Brophy is also expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Fall River Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives, and Homicide Unit prosecutors are all investigating this homicide.