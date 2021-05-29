Bristol County DA makes arrest in North Attleboro homicide

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter Schifone earlier this week.

Adam Walker, 33, with a last known address of East Providence, was arrested in Swansea on Friday night.

He is charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, North Attleboro police were called to 64 High Street for a report of a shooting.

When first responders were able to safely enter the home, they found Schifone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Walker is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community