Bristol County DA makes arrest in North Attleboro homicide

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter Schifone earlier this week.

Adam Walker, 33, with a last known address of East Providence, was arrested in Swansea on Friday night.

He is charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, North Attleboro police were called to 64 High Street for a report of a shooting.

When first responders were able to safely enter the home, they found Schifone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Walker is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.

The homicide is still under investigation.