Bristol County DA identifies girl, 10, killed in Westport crash; driver cited

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a crash on Route 6 in Westport that claimed the life of a young girl over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Anilda Ribeiro, 10.

The DA’s office says she and her 9-year-old sister were seriously injured when their vehicle was hit from behind just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Route 88 interchange. Both were taken to the hospital where Ribeiro was later pronounced dead.

Seven people in total were hurt in the crash, according to the DA’s office.

The preliminary investigation showed that a car driven by a 29-year-old New Bedford woman slightly struck the rear of a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old New Bedford woman. Both vehicles had been driving back to New Bedford from a party, the DA’s office said.

While the two vehicles were stopped in the left travel lane, a Jeep driven by Robert Silvia, 29, of Fall River, slammed into the back of the car, pushing it into the truck, according to investigators. They said it appeared the two girls were in the back seat of the car at the time.

Silvia was cited by Westport police for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, the DA’s office said. He’ll be summonsed at a later date to court where it will be determined if probable cause exists to formally charge him with the crime.