(WPRI) — Bristol Community College (BCC) is actively investigating a “ransomware encryption” incident.

In a statement sent to students, faculty and staff last week, the college said it discovered that someone gained unauthorized access to its network on or around Dec. 23.

“The college immediately launched an investigation, in consultation with cybersecurity professionals who regularly investigate and analyze these types of incidents around the country, to determine the extent of any compromise to the information on its network,” the college said.

BCC said at this time, there’s no evidence that any personal information was accessed or stolen.

“In the event that the investigation determines that personal information was compromised, individuals will be contacted directly with guidance and next steps,” the college continued.

BCC said student accounts, financial aid and email, among other online services, are temporarily unavailable as the investigation continues.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused and are available to assist you in your needs,” BCC said.

BCC has campuses in Attleboro, Fall River, Taunton and New Bedford.