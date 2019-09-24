Bringing a bowling green back to New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A community group in New Bedford is taking matters into their own hands and restoring what’s known as a bowling green at Hazelwood Park.

The restoration by Friends of Hazelwood is being funded by donations from public and private donors.

“The players all aged out,” said JoAnn Tschaen, a member of Friends of Hazelwood and the founder of Youth Opportunities Unlimited whose dad and grandfather bowled there. “Now, what we need to do is expose it to the young kids who want to learn.”

Y.O.U. has been bringing kids to the greens for years for recreational activities.

Tschaen says the new area should break ground by next spring and be up by next summer or fall.

The History of Bowling Green

Hazelwood Park used to be home to a large bowling green, with lawn bowlers playing day and night and competing in tournaments.

Around 1920, a section of New Bedford’s South End became a new home for people of English heritage and along with that move came some of their traditions.

In an effort to bring an English sports tradition to the Whaling City, a bowling green was constructed at Hazelwood Park off Brock Avenue.

Mary Rapoza, the director of New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches, says they are also excited for the return of lawn bowling as well as croquet.

“Both of these activities are very inclusive sports that allow youth, seniors, and everyone in between – with a wide range of abilities – to play together,” she said. “We are encouraged by the support both within Greater New Bedford and with national organizations, and we’re especially thankful for all the individuals who have lent financial support both large and small. I personally look forward to seeing clubs and families enjoying the renovated greens.”