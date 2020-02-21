Brayton Point’s last remaining chimney to come down Saturday

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Last, but not least, a 500-foot tall chimney has to be taken down at the Brayton Point Commerce Center site in Somerset, once the location of New England’s largest coal-fired power plant.

The chimney will be imploded Saturday morning, making it the last portion of the old power plant to disappear from the skyline.

Safety measures will be put in place including the highway and other area roads being shut down. A rolling blockade will be installed on I-195 and once the chimney is down, traffic will start to flow again.

Commercial Development Company, who acquired the property to redevelop it into a renewable energy center, said the chimney is scheduled to be imploded at about 8 a.m. Sunday was set as a rain date, however, Saturday’s forecast is looking dry.

The massive cooling towers were imploded back in April and other buildings followed in November.

Eventually, CDC plans to have 400 megawatts of battery storage on-site and a 1200-megawatt, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter sending out power harnessed through offshore wind tracts.